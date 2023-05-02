LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greyhound customers went to catch a ride in Louisville on Tuesday and found that the bus station had moved locations with no notice.
The change came as a shock to many Greyhound travelers, who were left wondering where they would catch their ride.
"They could have been sent notice, something, instead of just throwing us here," customer Deonderow Willis said.
The company's website now lists the bus station's address as 1211 West Broadway, which is a spot on the 12th Street Connector that runs next to the Central High School athletic field.
The new location is four blocks away from the former station on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, between Seventh and Eighth streets, in downtown Louisville.
"I had to fight with them all day today," said Willis. "Three representatives trying to get my ticket straightened out."
Willis spent Tuesday trying to get from Louisville to Chicago to see his mom. But a sign on the old station's door tells travelers that Greyhound doesn't stop there anymore. The building closed earlier this week. On-site security said the former bus station will soon be boarded up.
"It seems like they're doing this. Shutting down or remolding a lot of Greyhound stations. So it's been difficult. It really has," Oscar Hernendez, another traveler, said.
Greyhound announced plans to eventually move the bus station to a location off Preston Highway near the airport. The company has not said when construction will begin. For now, the temporary site is in a strip mall at 13th and Broadway — about a mile away from the old station — where the only sign that it's a place where buses come and go are orange and white partitions.
Michael Stineman said the move, with no notice, cost him more money as he paid for a ride to the new spot.
"The problem is, is I'm limited on money with what the VA is paying me. It was $26 or something, took me here. It was another $12/$14 to get me here," Stineman said. "So I mean, I know that doesn't sound like a lot of money. It didn't at one time in my life, but it does now."
LDG Development bought the old site on Muhammad Ali and plans to build a six-story apartment complex. But the company has not taken possession of the property yet, according to a spokesperson who did not want to release a statement.
Darnell Bryant believes the switch, and lack of communication from Greyhound, delayed his bus.
"Now they brought me here and I don't even know where I am at man. And it's just crazy. I am ready to get home," Bryant said.
Greyhound has not yet commented on the matter.
"They gotta do better as a company, period," Willis said. "That's just not right. To take your money and then when it's time for them to do something, they can't do it."
The move leaving many travelers with a bump in the road on the way home.
The "Grey on Ali" affordable-housing complex planned for the old Greyhound property is expected to have first-floor parking and consist of 256 one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Renderings were released in 2022 of plans that show space for two courtyards within the complex, each more than 4,000 square feet. It's unclear when construction on the complex could begin.
LDG Development manages more than 20 apartment, condominium and patio home complexes in Kentucky, and works in seven states.
