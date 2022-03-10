LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville parents are concerned over ongoing transportation issues with Jefferson County Public Schools buses.
Parents who live in Autumn Lake Pointe Mobile Home Park in southwest Jefferson County said they sometimes spend up to 1 hour waiting for their kids, because drop-off times change constantly and their kids' drop-off location can vary.
Helen Bishop said she typically waits for her second-grader near the entrance of the mobile home park, the only assigned bus stop for the entire community.
"I've been up here since 4 p.m. waiting on a bus to come. It's 4:37 p.m., and it's still not here," Bishop said Wednesday. "This is every day. You never know when the bus is coming."
Bishop and her family take turns waiting for the bus, but they all get to the stop around 4 p.m. They live four blocks away from the stop.
"I'm out here at 4 p.m. in the afternoon, because the bus can come between anytime of 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m.," Bishop said. "I do not need my child — my 7-year-old child — walking all the way to the back of this trailer park unsupervised."
Bishop said she and her family have to call the bus compound almost daily in efforts to locate the bus and pinpoint a time her child will get dropped off.
After waiting for 30 minutes Wednesday, Bishop and her daughter, Ashley, called the compound on 4:45 p.m. The compound told them the bus would arrive at 5:15 p.m., and that would be the new drop-off time. The bus arrived at 5:15 p.m.
And then on Thursday, her daughter was dropped off at 4:15 p.m. despite being told 5:15 p.m. would be the new drop-off time Wednesday.
"It's getting old. Something's got to give," Bishop said. "And us parents are concerned."
Marcus Dobbs, executive administrator for transportation at JCPS, said the delays could be for a number of reasons. One is the route is typically the second run for bus drivers. And another is due of everyday traffic or possible car wrecks.
"I would say we can get better at communication when we know in advance the bus is going to be running late, to make sure the school is aware so they can alert the parents," he said.
And Dobbs said the department is looking into solutions to reduce the wait time.
"I do know when I spoke to the assistant coordinator they were looking at ways they can take some students off one run and combine another run so we can get students home earlier," he said.
Bishop also expressed concerns about the entire mobile home park only having one bus stop. It's near the entrance to the park and typically sees a high volume of traffic.
JCPS said buses do not drive through the community because of multiple speed bumps and narrow roads. The only exception is buses that drive students with special needs.
"If you do it for one student, you should do it for all students," Bishop said.
Dobbs said his team will take a second look and re-evaluate if they can add more bus stops in the mobile home park.
