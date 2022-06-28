LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Presbyterian Church USA is holding national meetings in Louisville as a group protests outside.
The church's general assembly is set to vote Tuesday on a resolution labeling Israel an apartheid state.
The Philos Action League, a Christian organization that stands in solidarity with the Jewish community, believes the move promotes anti-Semitism and had members outside of the meeting to lobby voting members.
"We are in the midst of a pandemic and there has not been the normal dialogue of outside groups who are usually able to come and speak with commissioners and let them know both sides of an issue," Todd Stavrakos with Pathways for Middle East Peace said.
The international affairs committee will vote on multiple issues Tuesday. If the changes are approved, it will become part of the official standards of the denomination.
