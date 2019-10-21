LEAVENWORTH, Ind. (WDRB) -- Homeless veterans in southern Indiana will soon have a place to call home, thanks to a relentless veteran's advocacy group.
Desley Snyder has had a vision to build a healing place for homeless or at-risk veterans for years in southern Indiana.
As part of that vision, veterans could pay whatever they could afford, and they would get holistic treatment and a place to live without having to travel to Louisville or Indianapolis.
"Our veterans deserve it," Snyder said. "They deserve the help. The VA falls short on a lot of things they offer veterans."
She helped make plans to build the facility but her plans were often met with community push back or lack of funding.
"There was some talk about the English Elementary School, but as you know, that fell through," Snyder said.
Snyder helped form the group Southern Indiana Veterans Living and Rehabilitation Facility, or SIVLARF, and the plans took a major turn with an anonymous $170,000 donation.
SIVLARF used the money to buy 15 acres on State Road 66 in Leavenworth, and community support isn't a problem there.
"We're excited to have them in the area," Leavenworth Town Council President, Whitney Timberlake said. "They'll be good for Leavenworth."
"Sometimes they just need that support behind them that says, 'You can do this and we're here to help you,'" said Stephen Bartels, Indiana Representative for District 74.
"We'll be good neighbors," said Crawford County Commissioner Dan Crecelious.
"I'm really proud they're coming to Crawford County to serve southern Indiana," said Crawford County Commissioner Morton Dale.
There is already a four-bedroom house on the property, and eventually veterans will be able to live in a tiny home community on the property.
"It means a lot," Snyder said. "It just means a lot that we are going to be able to hopefully fill in where the VA falls short."
There will be a music festival fundraiser for the organization on Nov. 2 at the Crawford Community Park.
Organizations and individuals who are interested in donating can click here or contact Snyder at SIVLARFpres@outlook.com.
