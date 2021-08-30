LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halloween will last six weeks in Louisville this year.
The 'Ultimate Halloween Fest', formerly known as 'Louisville Halloween Festival', is holding its annual event throughout the fall.
The festival takes place on Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 24 to Oct. 23 at Pope Lick Park in southeast Jefferson County. From Oct. 29 to 31, the event will be held at Paristown.
"After 2020 we wanted to bring back the Louisville Halloween Festival in a way that is better than ever before," Michael Book, CEO of Louisville Halloween, said in a news release. "We reimagined the event to pack everything you love about Halloween into one event and renamed it."
According to a news release, the event will include the Legend at Pope Lick Haunted Woods, Jack Lantern's Light Show, Rocky Horror Picture Show with a Shadow Cast, movies and Oktoberfest Beer Garden. It will also feature live performances by the Crashers and Cirque Legende.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.