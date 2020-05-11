LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County government facilities will begin a phased reopening May 18 — though some offices, including the clerk, county attorney and library will remain closed.
“Given the critical and essential services county government provides and to mitigate risk to our vulnerable employees, I have determined the best approach is a phased reopening,” Judge/Executive Harry L. Berry said in a news release.
“With consistent coronavirus exposure to our first responders and the primary election scheduled for June 23, 2020, we are limiting and mitigating risk to ensure continuity of operations of critical services,” he said.
The county will limit common areas to nine people and will require use of masks. Berry urged residents to use government services through other means “unless a face-to-face is unavoidable.”
Offices that will remain closed:
- County clerk: Closed until further notice. Service is available online, through mail and drop boxes. For questions, people can call 270-982-8538.
- County attorney: Will reopen to limited face-to-face services June 1. Criminal/Civil Division: 270-765-672. Child support: 270-769-5380. Probation monitoring: 270-360-3228.
- Animal control: The shelter will begin accepting appointments for return to field cat program and intake of all stray dogs on May 18. Adoptions will begin June 1 by appointment only. The services for owner surrender animals will begin later.
- Library: Will remain closed until statewide approval. Contact free curbside pick-up will begin May 18.
- Recycling program: will remain closed until the reopening of the Meade County Recycling center, which is undetermined.
For more information, click here or call 270-765-2350.
