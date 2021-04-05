LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County, Kentucky, man is facing charges for child exploitation.
Dennis Wadzeck, 21, was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
An investigation into Wadzeck by KSP's Electronic Crimes Branch started after police found out that he shared images of child sexual exploitation online, the news release says.
Wadzeck was arrested in March on a warrant in Louisville. He has pleaded not guilty to six counts of "possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance," according to state police.
KSP said it has seized the equipment used to make the images.
