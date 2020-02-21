LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police dog Rocky, of the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.
The sheriff’s office said on Facebook that a donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc. will mean that within eight to 10 weeks, Rocky will have a vest, which will be embroidered with, “Born to Love - Trained to Serve - Loyal Always.”
Rocky is one of two dual purpose police dogs in the department and helps deputies with tracking and narcotics investigations.
Vested Interest, established in 2009, has provided more than 3,700 vests, at a value of $6.9 million, according to the post.
