LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools and three local law enforcement agencies were given a big honor Friday morning.
The school district received the School Resource Officer Promising Program Award, which recognizes the work of the Elizabethtown and Radcliff Police departments, as well as the Hardin County Sheriff's Office in the district's schools.
The honor comes from the Kentucky Center for School Safety. The district's superintendent praised SROs for creating life-changing relationships with students.
