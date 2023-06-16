Rineyville woman wins lottery jackpot.jpg

A Rineyville woman won the lottery jackpot from an online game called Wilfelife Clusters Jackpot. (Source: Kentucky Lottery)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman won an online lottery jackpot that had just launched hours earlier on Monday afternoon.

The Rineyville woman, who wants to remain anonymous, won the $135,627.91 jackpot prize.

While on break at her second job, she wagered $5 on the Wild Life Clusters Jackpot, which is a new instant play game. 

"I know it sounds crazy, but something told me that a miracle was going to happen. And it did," the woman said in a news release. "It's just what I needed and is a fresh start for our family."

The woman showed up to lottery headquarters the next day and received a check for $96,973.95.

She plans on looking for a new house and buying a new car for her family.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags