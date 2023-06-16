LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman won an online lottery jackpot that had just launched hours earlier on Monday afternoon.
The Rineyville woman, who wants to remain anonymous, won the $135,627.91 jackpot prize.
While on break at her second job, she wagered $5 on the Wild Life Clusters Jackpot, which is a new instant play game.
"I know it sounds crazy, but something told me that a miracle was going to happen. And it did," the woman said in a news release. "It's just what I needed and is a fresh start for our family."
The woman showed up to lottery headquarters the next day and received a check for $96,973.95.
She plans on looking for a new house and buying a new car for her family.
