HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Some Harrison County farmland and forested areas could be in jeopardy with plans for a new highway connector. Now, some neighbors are trying to put a stop to those plans and protect their property.
The Watson Road Connector would join Highways 11 and 135 at Highway 337. Neighbors like Angela Schmelz say the new road would be "devastating."
"We chose rural Laconia because of the landscape," said Schmelz. "You're able to let your kids ride their bikes to the neighbors', and you can take a walk down these roads and walk for miles and miles."
Schmelz said she's collecting signatures to attempt halting the construction.
"I have actually been door to door. I've been out in public. I have probably 300 signatures of people that were not informed of this, that do not think this is a high priority project," she said.
Harrison County commissioners approved the Watson Road Connector last week in a trade with the state. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will take on the $34 million project, and the county will take over a few state roads.
Commissioners said the 5-mile connector will serve as a shortcut for drivers to avoid miles of windy roads. Officials said the project has been a priority in the county's plans since 2003.
INDOT isn't sure how many properties will be affected, as a final design has not been selected. Taking into account the general direction of the project, neighbors believe up to seven properties could be affected in some way.
"I hope that the commissioners can terminate this agreement they've made with INDOT and that it can go back on the table and be reevaluated with more public involvement," said Schmelz.
Construction would not start until 2026, at the earliest.
Neighbors plan to attend the next County Commissioners meeting on Monday, March 2 at 8:30 a.m. at the Harrison County Government Center, 245 Atwood Drive in Corydon.
