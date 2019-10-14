LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Creepy, crawly bed bugs can be found everywhere: in schools, movie theaters, homes and hotels.
The small insects bite, and while they aren't known to carry disease, Connie Mendel deputy director of the Louisville Metro Department for Public Health and Wellness, said they can cause itching and create red bumps and welts.
The Louisville health department responds to bed bug complaints in hotels and motels. Records show there have been about 30 complaints this year.
"We'll strip the beds. We'll look at linens," Mendel said. "We'll look at mattress covers, seams, furniture, bed frames, anything around, and we'll look for signs of bed bugs."
Hotels are not required to self-report. Complaints often come from guests.
"If we do find signs of bed bugs, the facility is not allowed to use that room, and we'll also look at adjacent rooms," Mendel said.
The health department said its most recent complaints were at the HomeTowne Studios on Taylorsville Road, the Marriott Downtown and the Budgetel Inn on Bardstown Road last month.
All have since been resolved. The list for 2019 include hotels all over Louisville.
A Lexington woman sent WDRB News a video showing a cup with a bed bug inside. She said she found it in her room at the Galt House Hotel while she was visiting for the Bourbon & Beyond Festival.
The health department wasn't called in her case. After she posted about it and it was shared several times with pictures, the Galt House posted about a full refund and apologies and said no bed bugs were found.
Patrick Gregory, the general manager of the Galt House, issued this statement.
"The safety and comfort of our guests is always our first priority. Immediately upon receiving our guests' complaint, they were moved to a new room, and a third party pest control service was called, as is standard operating procedure. No bed bug activity was found. During the second night of their stay, our guest again reported bed bug activity. This room was also inspected, and no evidence of bed bug activity was found. Out of an abundance of caution, both rooms were treated proactively. Our guests were provided additional food and beverage vouchers, and were offered a reimbursement for their stay."
"The Galt House Hotel has been in touch with the guests over the weekend and the situation has been resolved to their satisfaction," a Galt House spokeswoman said. "The Facebook post in question has been removed."
Mendel said you can put your luggage in the bathroom while you check for bed bugs in the sheets and mattresses, even head boards. If you do find them, ask to be moved to another room farther away.
"Unfortunately bed bugs can be found anywhere. It's not a sign of cleanliness. They are great hitch hikers," she said. "You may find rust colored spots. That's the droppings. You may find casings where they are multed, or you may find one where they've crushed them in their sleep, and it's a blood spot."
See below for the complaints across Louisville in 2019:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.