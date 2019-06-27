LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who attended a wrestling event on Sunday night in New Albany are being urged to get tested for HIV.
The Floyd County Health Department is investigating the crowd's possible exposure to HIV and hepatitis C. In a release, the agency says those who attended the Welcome to the Wreckroom Pro Wrestling event were exposed to blood or bodily fluids.
The wrestling event was held at 1445 South Street in New Albany on June 23. The health department says people who were there are "highly encouraged" to contact them to be tested for HIV and hep C.
The release gave no additional information about what happened or how the exposure occurred. The Floyd County Health Department is located at 1917 Bono Road in New Albany, Indiana. Their phone number is 812-948-4726.
The CDC recommends that everyone between 13 and 64 be tested for HIV as part of routine health care. Statistics show 1 in 7 people in the U.S. who have HIV don't know they have it.
