LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen people are expected in a courtroom Wednesday to debate the future of the John B. Castleman statue that was removed from Cherokee Triangle in 2020.
Since the monument was removed in 2020, the pedestal it once stood on in Cherokee Triangle has remained empty, and the controversy over its removal continues. A recent ruling from the Kentucky Supreme Court said the city's decision to remove the statue did not happen properly.
Attorneys for Friends of Louisville Public Art argued that two members of the city's Historic landmarks Commission had a conflict of interest when they voted to remove the statue. The court agreed, and Friends of Louisville Public Art filed a motion to re-install the statue in its original location.
"The option is to either put it back up, like the Supreme Court basically is saying, or to file another certificate to remove the statue and go through that process again."
The statue has been highly criticized as being associated with the Confederacy and white supremacy, and has been vandalized numerous times. Supporters say people are misinformed about the statue's history.
A judge has yet to make a final decision about reinstalling the statue, but a spokesperson for the city has said metro government does not plan to return the Castleman statute.
Attorneys on both sides of the issue will make their arguments before a judge this afternoon.
