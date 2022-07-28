LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides Thursday in eastern Kentucky with damage an emergency official described as "catastrophic" as rescue crews searched rising waters for stranded people.
Floyd, Breathitt, Clay, Owsley, Letcher, and Pike counties are all under a state of emergency.
There were reports of flash flooding, mudslides and power outages across the mountainous region where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. Flood watches and warnings were still in effect late Thursday morning.
Gov. Andy Beshear said "we are experiencing one of he worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky's history." He said the emergency declaration and mobilization of the National Guard "unlocks he resources needed and tells the people of eastern Kentucky that we are there for them."
In a briefing Thursday morning, Beshear gave a grim picture of the damage saying that state officials expect "massive property damage," loss of life and hundreds to be left homeless. Beshear said it will take many residents years to rebuild and recover.
There are reports of people stranded on rooftops waiting to be rescued, Beshear said, and many others are unaccounted for. He said "we are asking everybody to pray. A lot of people are really scared right now."
Kentucky State Police is using helicopters to recue people.
National Guard Adjunct Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton said aviation units are working with KSP and Emergency Management to rescue residents. Another 15-20 "high axle vehicles" have been deployed to the region to get through flooded roads to deliver supplies and retrieve residents from flooded homes.
Beshear said resources are being deployed from nearly every cabinet of his administration to help with water rescues and debris removal. He said plans are being made to get water and cleaning supplies to the region.
Three Kentucky State Parks in the eastern part of the state are being opened to help shelter residents who were forced from their homes. The parks include Jenny Wiley, Buckhorn and Pine Mountain. Beshear said the parks may not have electricity, but "we have a room for you."
In hard-hit Perry County, rescue crews worked throughout the night helping people stranded by rising water.
Poweroutage.us reported more than 20,000 power outages in eastern Kentucky and nearly 10,000 more in southern West Virginia among the mountains of western Virginia.
Floyd County in eastern Kentucky declared a local state of emergency due to significant rainfall and flooding, Beshear said. He said the Kentucky Emergency Management crews have been deployed there.
In West Virginia's Greenbrier County, firefighters pulled people from flooded homes, and five people who got stranded by high water while camping in Nicholas County were rescued by the Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department, WCHS-TV reported.
Roads in many areas weren’t passable after as much as 6 inches of rain had fallen in some areas by Thursday, and 1-3 more inches could fall, the National Weather Service said. People in low areas in Perry, Leslie and Clay counties were urged to seek higher ground after multiple swift water rescues were reported.
The Breathitt County courthouse was opened as an overnight shelter, and Emergency Management Director Chris Friley told WKYT-TV that the Old Montessori School would serve as a more permanent shelter once crews can staff it.
"It’s the worst we’ve had in quite a while," Friley said early Thursday. "It’s county-wide again. There’s several spots that are still not accessible to rescue crews."
Perry County dispatchers said floodwaters washed out roads and bridges and knocked homes off of their foundations. The city of Hazard posted on Facebook that crews were out all night helping people. Two churches have set up emergency shelters. The city urged drivers to stay off roads and to "pray for a break in the rain."
