LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based Heine Brothers' Coffee has announced the opening of a new location in east Louisville
The location at 9361 Viking Center Drive is now open. The building is in the new Hurstbourne Town Center development at the corner of Shelbyville Road and South Hurstbourne Parkway.
According to a news release, the 2,000 square-foot cafe includes, "an outdoor patio, spacious indoor seating area, convenient drive-thru and will employ 15 people."
The location will be open seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the location is not offering dine-in cafe service, but is operating its drive-thru and HB Perks Order Ahead Service.
The Order Ahead service is a feature of the Heine Brothers' Perks app, and allows guests to order from their mobile device and pick up at their neighborhood location.
"The Heine Brothers' Perks app has been a favorite with our loyal guests for years, with over 30,000 users in the Louisville area," said Chuck Slaughter, director of marketing and technology for Heine Brothers' Coffee. "One of the most requested features has been a way for guests to order in the app and have their drink ready when they arrive. With COVID-19, the need for contactless ordering is even more important, and we're happy to now be able to now offer that sevice, with our guests earning rewards on every purchase."
