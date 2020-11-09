LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hello Kitty Café Truck is returning to Louisville this Saturday as part of its 2020 East Coast tour.
The all-pink truck will be at Oxmoor Center near the California Pizza Kitchen from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Besides food, fans of Hello Kitty can purchase collectibles including sprinkle mugs, enamel print sets and hand-decorated cookie sets.
The staff has been following several COVID-19 safety precautions during its stops, including wearing masks and gloves and wiping down counters and payment readers every 30 minutes.
All guests of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck are also asked to wear masks and social distance while in line.
