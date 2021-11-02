LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Closures on the Sherman Minton Bridge are having a big impact on detours — and road officials are reminding drivers of the risks.
Closures on the westbound lanes of the Sherman Minton began early Monday afternoon and the ripple effect has been felt as far away as downtown Louisville and Clark County.
Traffic officials are urging drivers to be extra careful during busy commutes and in detour areas.
“Your life's not worth that risk by texting, by looking at your device while you're driving,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.
Since the bridge closure started, several crashes have happened on Interstate 65 Monday and Tuesday near the interchange with Interstate 265.
One crash shut down all four lanes of I-65 north in Clarksville Tuesday afternoon, but reopened a short time later. It involved two passenger vehicles and a semi truck but no one was hurt.
INDOT says while they might not be directly related, large projects can have impacts miles away.
“It does take some time definitely for people to adjust to new traffic patterns and things like that,” said INDOT Southeast spokesperson Natalie Garrett.
TRIMARC’s map during rush hour traffic Tuesday evening shows red lines of the gridlock on I-65 approaching I-265.
Although vehicles on the interstate are moving in those locations, fender benders happen which can stop traffic completely — especially if there is no shoulder to pull over on nearby.
“Leave plenty of space in between the car that you are following so if they slam on their breaks you have plenty of time to slow down,” said Garrett.
Indiana State Police say while the closures and delays are temporary, it’s important to know the possible detours before your leave so you’re not distracted – or frustrated.
That can cause drivers to speed up once past the delay, which could cause more issues.
“Once you get out of that initial queue, I think a lot of people are guilty, they want to get out of it, they want to get going,” said Garrett.
Wheeles urges drivers to treat construction detours like how they would drive on a snowy day — allowing for plenty of room for semis and commercial trucks.
“(Semis) can't maneuver as easy, they take wider turns they can't stop as easy,” said Wheeles. “We just encourage everybody to think before you get out on those highways and make wise decisions when it comes to your driving.”
Westbound lanes of the Sherman Minton are expected to reopen at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
