LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hillcrest Avenue is back open while Louisville Water continues its big project along Frankfort Avenue.
The phase of the project involving the closure of Hillcrest was supposed to wrap up in January, so the reopening came early. But there are still lane restrictions on Frankfort Avenue.
Reservoir Avenue is also open now, but more closures are planned.
Big changes in the @louisvillewater Frankfort Ave. project today. Hillcrest Ave. has reopened. Southbound motorists on Hillcrest are only able to turn left on Frankfort, which remains reduced to one eastbound lane. Reservoir Ave. has also reopened. Please be careful in the area! pic.twitter.com/TVy0Wa9mpa— Bill Hollander (@BillHollander) December 23, 2021
Stilz Avenue will close Jan. 3 between Frankfort Avenue and Grinstead Drive.
The main replacement work is a $13 million project that should be finished in September.
Businesses along Frankfort Avenue will stay open during the work.
For more information about the project, click here.
