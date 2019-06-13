LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A hole in the pavement of a busy interstate ramp that forced the road to close Wednesday was caused by water erosion, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The hole in the ramp from Outer Loop to Interstate 65 South was first discovered by police Wednesday afternoon. The road was shut down to traffic shortly thereafter.
A KYTC spokesperson said Thursday that the hole, first reported as 4 feet long by 1½ feet wide, opened up because of erosion in the culvert that runs underneath a section of the ramp.
"After the subgrade wears away, the water begins eroding the concrete in the deck," KYTC spokesperson Andrea Clifford said.
As of Thursday afternoon, drivers were being detoured via Preston Highway (Kentucky 61) or National Turnpike (Kentucky 1065) to the Gene Snyder, then connecting with I-65 South.
A new concrete slab is expected to be laid Thursday and allowed to set overnight before the ramp reopens to traffic sometime Friday.
According to publicly available traffic count data, nearly 6,000 drivers use the ramp every day.
