LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Lottery Holiday Lights scratch off tickets are back for 2021.
The scratch-offs are in available in $1, $2, $3, $5, $10, and $20 variations with top prizes ranging from $5,000 to $500,000.
Each year the Kentucky Lottery takes part in a "Gift Responsibly" campaign alongside the National Council on Problem Gambling. The campaign works to discourage parents from giving tickets to kids as holiday gifts. Lottery tickets of any variety should only be given to adults.
"Lottery tickets are designed for those 18 and older. You don't want to give lottery tickets to kids during the holiday season," said Lottery spokesperson Chip Polston. "Numerous studies have shown that can lead to problems down the road."
Some of the holiday scratch off tickets come with a "To:" and "From:" window which could be used a gift tags or gifts.
Proceeds from the Kentucky Lottery fund the KEES Scholarship program. To date more than four billion dollars have been given to scholarship programs.
