LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers have canceled in-person tours for this year's Homearama, but prospective home-buyers will still be able to look at homes virtually.
The home building, design and landscaping event was schedule for July 11-26 at Norton Commons in Prospect. But as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, officials made the decision to move this year's event online.
Organizers said the decision to cancel the in-person tours was "based on the BIA of Greater Louisville's intent to abide by current guidelines and to protect the health and safety of the public," the Building Industry Association of Louisville (BIAGL) said in a news release Tuesday.
"While Homearama won't be in person this year, you'll still be able to see the hard work of our members and the latest design trends by taking the virtual tours of each of these nine beautiful homes," BIAGL Executive Vice President Juva Barber said.
The virtual Homearama, which starts on July 20, will be held on the BIAGL website. For more information and to be directed to the organization's website, click here.
The event is expected to be held in-person once again in 2021.
