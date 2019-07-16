LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homeless people in Louisville were forced to leave their camps Tuesday morning as the city cleaned up the locations.
The people in the camps were given a 21-day notice to pack what they can and move out. Anything that's left is thrown in the trash.
The order was given on June 26th and was carried out on July 16th.
"On days like this, emotions run high," said Tiny Herron-Markwell of St. John's Center for Men.
Mattresses, couches -- even needles -- could all be found in homeless camps under overpasses along Brook Street. Now it's all gone as the city says the areas create health and safety concerns.
"I can see it's a lot of trash and needles and stuff like that," said Orlando Johnson, who is among the homeless. "I can see it's creating a health hazard, you know what I'm saying? But my thing is, where these people going to go now?"
Johnson has lived at the camp for nearly seven months, and is now looking for a new temporary home, which likely won't be in a typically overcrowded shelter.
"If you don't got a bed in there, then your only other option is, if you don't got no way of paying your rent, you got to sleep on the streets, you know what I'm saying?" he said. "I'm just trying my best to survive."
The city funded low-barrier shelters and storage locations earlier this year to help the rising homeless issue, but homeless advocates say more needs to be done.
"We don't have enough shelter beds," said Herron-Markwell. "We have a lack of affordable housing in our city which is the cause of homelessness that we have."
Advocates say the sad truth of these clear-outs is that dozens of people will just relocate to another outdoor camp.
"You say this is a compassionate city," said Johnson. "Then reach down and help them people."
The city has closed four other homeless camps this year and railroad company CSX evacuated a large camp on its property in April.
There have been at least two serious fires at homeless camps in Louisville this year. On Jan. 31, a person was injured after a tent fire at a homeless camp under an overpass near S. Brook and E. Kentucky Streets on Jan. 31. Fire officials said they believe that fire was started by a Sterno can, then spread to a propane tank.
Several weeks later, on March 6, a fire at another homeless camp near the fairgrounds was visible from Interstate 65.
