LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of homeless people in Louisville have the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday.
On Monday morning, Norton Healthcare was administering COVID-19 vaccines to the homeless population at Wayside Christian Mission in downtown Louisville.
Those who came for the shots were given the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"Some of our clients aren't here but a couple nights and then they're gone, so to try to gather everyone back for a second dose would be next to impossible," explained Nina Moseley, chief operating officer for Wayside Christian Mission.
Moseley says many of the residents of Wayside Christian Mission were excited to get the shot while some were still hesitant.
Organizers urged residents to get the shot since they're in a vulnerable population. Moseley says, despite precautions, there was an outbreak at the shelter in December. Moseley says even those who don't stay at the shelter or stay at Hotel Louisville were able to come in and get a shot.
With hundreds of shots to be administered on Monday, people lined up early and were eager to get in.
Moseley says some of the volunteer staff at the mission would also be getting the shot on Monday.
Norton Healthcare has a total of 400 Johnson & Johnson doses to administer.
Monday was the only day they plan to administer shots at the shelter.
