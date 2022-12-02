LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's still one day left to help spread Christmas cheer to veterans this year.
Honor Flight Bluegrass is collecting Christmas cards to mail to 2,000 WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans.
Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., signed cards and stamp donations can be dropped off at the VFW Post on North Evergreen in Middletown.
There will also be a meet-and-greet with Santa and several veterans who are helping collect cards.
This is the third year for the Christmas Cheer Campaign.
