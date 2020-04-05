LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A very special birthday for a 102-year-old World War II veteran in Louisville.
Mr. Ernie was surprised with a birthday celebration on Sunday with friends and family. But because of the spread of COVID-19 across the country, it had to be held outside his home with everyone keeping a safe distance apart.
Honor Flight Bluegrass and the Ladies of Liberty were on hand to sing several songs, including Mr. Ernie's favorites, which got him up and dancing. His neighbors even joined in the fun to sing "Happy Birthday."
But the fun didn’t stop with “Happy Birthday” - the Ladies for Liberty sang Mr. Ernie some of his favorite songs. He even GOT UP AND DANCED! 102 years young!! pic.twitter.com/APIP5teWly— HonorFlightBluegrass (@HonorFlightBG) April 5, 2020
One of Mr. Ernie's friends said he "served just about every minute of WWII."
"Mr. Ernie was gone for nearly 5 years," Honor Flight Bluegrass said on Twitter. "He served in North Africa, Sicily, then was sent to D-Day."
Mr. Ernie told his party guests on Sunday that he was one of the first to return home, but never got a welcome back. He said Sunday's celebration made up for it.
