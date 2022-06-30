LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hosparus Health opened its new grief services location Thursday in the YMCA at West Broadway and 17th Street.
The expansion for Hosparus allows the nonprofit hospice and palliative care group to extend services into west Louisville. The resource center will offer services for people of all ages and expects to help about 200 people in its first year.
Services include grief counseling, support groups and education on the grief process. There will also be resources for end-of-life care, serious illness care and advance care planning.
The $130,000 project was funded by several foundations, area groups and individuals.
Officials said counseling service fees are "determined by sliding scale based on income," and that financial assistance may be available, with some insurance plans accepted.
The center is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information or to make an appointment at the center, click here or call 502-456-5451.
