LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Each year a great debate sweeps over the lands: how soon is "too soon" to put up Christmas decorations?
Some may say you must wait until after Thanksgiving while others think the calendar has to hit December before the tree can go up.
But, some people in Kentuckiana say their decorations are ready to go before Halloween.
"I typically try to get it out about the second week of October," said Danny Money in Jeffersonville.
Money has lived on Holmans Lane for 21 years and says it takes him two hours to put out his holiday decorations.
"It's mostly it's for the grandchildren. I have a lady that works at a local store here and told me she took her granddaughter down this path here, and she said, 'Look Mommy, that's where Santa Claus lives!' So that was very nice and a good feeling," said Money. "There was a guy yesterday that stopped here at the light and he yells out at me, 'Are you kidding me!'"
Money says October is when he likes to put the decorations up because the weather isn't too cold and it makes stringing up the lights a little easier. He says he tries to keep the lights up as much as possible to bring joy to those passing by.
Money says he is waiting a little longer before he puts up the tree and will leave his decorations up until the day after Christmas.
In Bullitt County, Joanna Ryan says her tree went up two weeks ago but she is waiting to decorate the outside of her home until it gets closer to the season.
"I have my tree up, I have my mantel decorated, my piano, my walls, I have it all," Ryan said. "Christmas comes and goes so fast that I don't get to enjoy my stuff, so I put it up early to where I can keep it up as long as I possibly can."
Sunshine Knight-Clement in Orleans, Indiana says she also already put up her tree.
"I've always loved Christmas. Fall is my favorite season but I'm not a Halloween person," Knight-Clement said. "So, Christmas takes the place of Halloween for me and I start celebrating early. Christmas takes me back to when I was a kid. All the lights and decorations make me feel young again and I hope my kids feel the same way. Of course, we enjoy the lights, but we also celebrate Jesus as the true reason for the season."
Many stores in the area already have decorations set out.
Kathy Olliges, owner of Dee's in St. Matthews, says the retail store has been working to put out decorations since September.
"I think they're really excited about having family come back together. Even people who did not decorate last year have started early this year because they're excited about it, they haven't done it in two years," Olliges said.
The store plans to have 19 trees filled with decorations by the end of the season for shoppers to purchase, 12 of which are already ready to be bought.
