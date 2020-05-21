CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot in Indiana is at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, but for those who haven't started the process there's a way to do it online:
- Visit indianavoters.com
- Click on "VOTE BY MAIL OR TRAVELING BOARD" by selecting (apply online/get forms)
- Click on "VISIT MY PORTAL"
- Enter the information it is requesting and click submit
- On the far left hand margin, there is a gray drop-down menu. Click on "Absentee Voting" and select "Vote By Mail"
- Answer the questions and hit submit
A green check mark will indicate that you have successfully applied for an absentee ballot. The Clark County Clerk's Office said it will mail the ballot one to two days after the office has received the application.
For Clark County, absentee voting has already proved to be the popular option for voters during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We feel like that is the safest way during this unprecedented time, and evidently, the message has gotten out," Clark County Clerk Susan Popp said.
As of Thursday evening, the Clark County Clerk's Office said it had already mailed out more than 6,000 absentee ballots. That's five times more than what was sent out in the last election, the office said.
"Absentee ballot by mail is very safe and very secure," Popp said. "We have a bipartisan board made up of Democrats and Republicans picked by their party chairman. They have done an outstanding job given the volume we've had."
For information on absentee voting, early voting and polling locations for election day, visit clarkcountyvoters.com.
