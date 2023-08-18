Human remains were found at a construction site at the edge of the University of Kentucky campus and this isn't the first time it's happened.
According to a report by LEX18, the UK police chief said the remains were found Friday morning on Scott Street.
Construction on the site was halted and Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn was called to the scene to investigate.
Ginn said this is the fourth time he's been called to this construction site for skeletal remains. He said the location is believed to be an old burial site dating back to the 1800s before the Lexington Cemetery was founded.
Ginn said the bodies were intentionally and properly buried with no criminal intent.
"All of these people were more than likely buried in wooden caskets and wooden boxes so those have all deteriorated," Ginn said. "I did find some fibers from some of the wood and I did find some iron nails."
Due to the fact that proper records weren't kept back then, he won't be able to identify them.