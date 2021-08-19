LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's largest employers has announced plans to require workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
WDRB obtained the notice sent to Humana employees Thursday morning on its updated vaccine policy. It says associates and select contractors who don't work from home are required to be fully vaccinated.
The notice says the mandate applies to everyone who works in any of the facilities, interacts directly with members and patients or attends in-person meetings or trainings. The requirement will take effect when the first vaccine receives FDA approval. Workers have 60 days from that date to provide proof of full vaccination.
Medical and religious exemptions will be available.
The email also says that, starting Sept. 7, unvaccinated workers doing business outside of their homes will be required to get regular COVID tests.
