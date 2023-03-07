LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some families in Louisville have gone days without power, since last Friday's storms. The loss of power means many people lost all the food in their refrigerators.
That's an expense many can't afford, so local organizations are stepping in to help by setting up mobile food pantries.
A huge line showed up in west Louisville at the Portland Avenue Community Trust (PACT) on Tuesday for a pantry set up by Dare to Care.
The food distribution was one of Dare to Care's regularly scheduled mobile food pantry sites, but since the extended power outages meant many families had to throw out their spoiled food, the organization ramped up distribution efforts. It brought an extra truck with fresh food and non perishables.
Volunteers helped direct traffic and load cars with boxes of food and fresh vegetables. Coordinators estimate throughout the morning they'll help more than 200 families with groceries.
Some people in line said they still don't have power back on, but everyone expressed gratitude for the opportunity to replenish their cupboards.
"We had to throw it all out what was in the freezer and the refrigerator, said Gary Daniels of Louisville. "It hurt. Meat's high, of course, fresh produce is high as well."
There’s a long line this morning at the @daretocarefb mobile pantry disaster response at the Portland PACT this morning. pic.twitter.com/L6hS9cQnIG— Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) March 7, 2023
Bill Wade was one of the volunteers at the Portland Avenue Community Trust. "It's not just because of the storms. We have this need all the time. There's 60 to 75 cars here every month, plus we have a pantry here on Thursdays. We're seeing 70 to 80 households come here every week," he said.
Organizers said they weren't surprised by the turnout, and Dare to Care said it always need donations and volunteers for anyone looking to giveback.
Other mobile food pantries for Tuesday include:
- Holy Name Catholic Church, 2922 South Fourth Street, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
- Newburg Community Center, 4810 Exeter Avenue, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Stephen's Baptist Church, 1018 South 15th Street, 5 to 7 p.m.
