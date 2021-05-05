LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 600 residents in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood will now have access to free broadband internet.
In partnership with Louisville Metro Housing Authority, Charter Communications is providing hundreds of residential units at the Parkway Place Apartments with free Spectrum internet. It includes starting speeds of 200 megabytes and in-home WiFi with no data caps or modem fees, according to a news release.
Metro Housing Authority said this is another step in bridging the digital divide.
"With my current internet speed, it doesn't work for me," Louisville resident Tiffany Carr said. "So with that and starting a new small business and having kids at home doing NTI, I just really feel like this is going to be a great opportunity for me and other families in my neighborhood, and I appreciate you."
Mayor Greg Fischer said he wants children and adults in every area of the city to have access to the tools they need to develop skills for future careers.
