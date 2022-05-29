LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new development near Jeffersontown will break ground soon.
It'll take five years to finish it, but the developer said it'll be a place people can move to and live their whole lives there.
Seventy acres behind Meijer on Hurstbourne Parkway near Jeffersontown is the future site of Hurstbourne Commons.
"I would really challenge someone to find another piece of property of this size with this type of access that has this type of terrain," Bob Thieneman, RJ Thieneman executive vice president, said.
The Louisville-based company plans to build more than 400 apartments, more than 100 single-family homes, nearly 200 senior living homes and an assisted living facility on the property.
It expects to start the work on the Watterson Trail side.
"The fact that we're covering kind of call it every phase of someone's life in this development," Thieneman said.
Meaning that, in theory, a young couple could start living in the apartments, grow their family and move into a single family home, then, when the time comes, move into the senior living and then assisted living and never leave that neighborhood.
The company also plans to add shopping and dining options.
With Meijer and other stores and restaurants nearby, Thieneman says the walkability aspect was what drew them to this space.
"Finding available land that's this closed in directly, with direct access off of Hurstbourne Parkway of this size?" Thieneman said. "Pretty much any type of residential community you're looking for would be available."
The company plans to break ground in the next two months, and people can expect to move in to the single family homes by next year.
The homes are also expected to include a swimming pool and wellness and fitness amenities.
To learn more or inquire about a property, click here.
