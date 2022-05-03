LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large-scale development near Jeffersontown launched a website on Tuesday as preparation for construction continues.
Hurstbourne Commons, a mixed-use development of multi-family, single-family and senior living homes, is planned on a 70-acre site. It's located on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Watterson Trail.
"Grocery-anchored with Meijer in its backyard and access points to all the city's major highways, this property offers unmatched connectivity, vibrancy and homes for every stage of life," Brian Thieneman, RJ Thieneman CEO and President, said in a news release.
According to a news release, the development site will include 438 multi-family homes, 104 single-family homes and 180 senior living homes.
The website shares property information and map resources. It will also be used be prospective residents after the completion of construction.
