LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven people were hurt in a major crash in southern Indiana Saturday morning.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on State Road 60, just west of Pekin, according to a post on the Washington County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.
An officer was involved in the crash that included at least four vehicles, but there's no word on what caused it.
All seven people are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.
Indiana State Police are investigating.
