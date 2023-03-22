LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 264 West at Breckenridge Lane is back open after a shooting investigation.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, an accident was reported just before 8 p.m. Wednesday at the ramp from I-264 West to Breckenridge Lane. But that report was then updated to a shooting.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers were called to the area on a reported shooting before being sent to the 3900 block of DuPont Circle on a report that there was a man there who had been shot.
The man was taken to University Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Mitchell said.
Police believe the shooting report on DuPont Circle and the report on I-264 West are related, but did not say how.
As of 9:38 p.m., there were no suspects in the case and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online using the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
According to TRIMARC, the road reopened around 11 p.m.
