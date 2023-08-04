LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 265 in east Louisville shut down all lanes on Friday morning.
MetroSafe confirms the crash happened about 9:40 a.m. near Westport Road. At least one person was taken to the hospital.
A supervisor could not confirm how many vehicles were involved, but Trimarc indicated that it was a single vehicle.
The roadway opened before noon.
Trimarc cameras showed there were major delays on I-265 with traffic backed up beyond Aiken Road.
