LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two crashes closed the north and southbound lanes on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County on Wednesday morning.
Traffic was at a standstill near Lebanon Junction until the interstate reopened about 1 p.m.
Bullitt County Sheriff's Capt. Kevin Despain said it's not clear which crash happened first, but there was a crash in the northbound lanes at the 105 mile marker, and another crash in the southbound lanes, near the 103 mile marker.
More: A few hundred yards past where the northbound traffic stopped, a car going southbound left the roadway. Emergency crews have right lane blocked. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zGvIHHDKRp— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) June 23, 2021
Despain said there were no major injuries from the crashes.
