Two crashes closed the north and southbound lanes on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County on Wednesday morning. June 23, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two crashes closed the north and southbound lanes on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County on Wednesday morning.

Traffic was at a standstill near Lebanon Junction until the interstate reopened about 1 p.m.

Bullitt County Sheriff's Capt. Kevin Despain said it's not clear which crash happened first, but there was a crash in the northbound lanes at the 105 mile marker, and another crash in the southbound lanes, near the 103 mile marker.

Despain said there were no major injuries from the crashes.

