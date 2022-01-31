LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A man is dead after multiple cars hit him on I-65 south.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said at 4:45 a.m. Monday officers responded to a pedestrian-involved collision on I-65 south near the Broadway exit.
After investigating, officers determined that a man was hit in the left lane of I-65 by at least two cars. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Both drivers stayed at the scene.
I-65 southbound at Broadway reopened around 9 a.m. after shutting down for several hours.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.