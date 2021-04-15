LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tractor-trailer crash closed the northbound lanes of I-71 near the Jefferson-Oldham County line for several hours early Thursday.
It happened around 6 a.m. in a construction zone just inside Oldham County.
The interstate reopened around 9:30 a.m. according to officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation.
Dispatchers at the Oldham County Sheriff's office said the semi was leaking diesel fuel. The driver of the semi was reported to be hurt in the crash, but there's no word on the extent of the injuries.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.