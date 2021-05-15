LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cookout held Saturday in the Chickasaw neighborhood paid tribute to a Louisville girl who was murdered just one month before her 17th birthday.
Community members gathered to remember Tiffanie Floyd, support one another through a difficult time and have conversations about curbing violence in Louisville.
"We don't show morals anymore," said Keishanna Moore, a volunteer with the New Day Ministries. "Sometime people just need to understand there are still people out here who love you."
Floyd, a basketball star at Moore High School who traveled around the country to play competitively, was shot to death Wednesday at her Grand Avenue home. A neighbor said Floyd was walking up to her front door when five men pulled up in a car, got out and started shooting at her as she was unlocking the door.
"I can't cry no more," said Floyd’s grandfather, Reggie Collier. "My daughters can't cry no more. I told them just to pray. She is in a better place now."
In Floyd's memory, New Day Ministries teamed up with New Covenant Baptist Church to hold Saturday's cookout. The ministry focuses on created meaningful relationships with younger people in the community — especially on Louisville’s west end.
"We fed 75 so far and we looking to feed 75 more, which will be 150," said Tod Moore, director of New Day Ministries. "We just want to share the love and share it in a great way. This is Tiffanie Floyd Day in remembrance of her."
As people showed up for free barbecue, they learned about the ministry and to share their memories of Floyd. In addition to her passion for basketball, she loved being outdoors and had juts got a new car. Now, a memorial scholarship is being set up in her name.
"I loved her to death," her grandfather said. "Everything she did was great. Everything she did was great. She loved driving."
Floyd’s family, friends and even those at the cookout who had never met her all spoke about a tragic trend: victim's of violence in Louisville are getting young and younger.
At least 14 people under the age of 18 have been shot and killed in Louisville in 2021, according to a WDRB News database. More young people have been victims of nonfatal shootings.
Investigators with Louisville Metro Police still have no suspects in Floyd's death. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
