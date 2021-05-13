LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood, according to police.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 16-year-old Tiffanie Floyd was fatally injured in a shooting reported just before 7 p.m. in the 4100 block of Grand Avenue, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. That's not far from the intersection of Hale Avenue and South 41st Street.
Floyd was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where Mitchell said she died from her injuries.
A community activist at the scene of the shooting told WDRB News he's tired of seeing mothers and fathers crying in the streets after their loved ones have been shot, calling it the ugliest feeling in the world.
"You can only imagine how I feel on the inside. Having to go see these brothers and sisters shooting and killing each other for whatever reason, you know what I mean? So it's to the point now where there's a solution out there, but are they willing to give it up?" George Fields said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating but had no suspects as of Wednesday night, Mitchell said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.