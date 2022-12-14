LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's no "I" in team, but a swimmer at The Academy @ Shawnee could make the argument that in his case, there is.
Adrian Harrison can be found in the school's pool every day after school until 4 p.m.
"Hearing that horn and going off the block, taking off, I love the experience," Harrison said.
He is the only member of the high school swim team, and it has been that way for a few years.
"At first it was sort of weird, but now I'm used to it. I just don't let it effect me, I just swim," Harrison said. "I've been swimming for six years, so it's pretty normal to me at this point being alone."
While a few other students are spotted in the pool the same time as Harrison, they are part of the middle school team.
Harrison and his coach, Elisabeth Wydotis, are usually solo at high school meets and make the most of the time together while waiting for Harrison to take the block and race.
"He's very sassy, which I love because it makes for fun practice, it makes for fun meets, because it's normally just the two of us sitting around waiting for his events while the other teams hang out," Wydotis said.
As a team of one, Harrison's biggest challenge is only being able to compete against the clock during practice.
"Every year I try to reduce my time, I guess, and be the best swimmer I can be," Harrison said.
But before his senior season begins next year, both Harrison and Wydotis would love to get more students to dive into the sport.
"I wish he did have that team support and those people to really lean on and get trips and tricks form," Wydotis said. "I think it's super important to have that confidence boost and have that team building experience."
Harrison's biggest goal is to soon make a splash with a relay team.
"I really want to do relays and different events with teammates, that looks pretty fun," Harrison said. "Anybody can learn how to swim and compete, it's not that hard."
Wydotis hopes next school year, with a new student assignment plan in effect and students living closer to school, participation numbers will increase at The Academy @ Shawnee.
During the 2021-22 school year, just over 7,500 high school students participated in athletics. That's up slightly from pandemic year 2020-21, when over 6,600 students participated, but down from the first school year touched by the pandemic in 2019-20, when nearly 8,000 high school students participated in a sport.
