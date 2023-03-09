LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A little boy dreamed of being just like his dad. He even dressed up like him.
Now, he's a pilot for UPS and sitting right beside his dad in the cockpit.
On Thursday, Johnmark James Jr. went on his inaugural flight with his father, Capt. John James.
"I felt like I won the lottery three times in my life," John said. "I won the lottery when I got hired by UPS. I won the lottery when Johnmark got hired by UPS, and this flight today is like my third lottery."
Johnmark went through the UPS FlightPath Internship Program. It introduces people to aviation careers and now, he's flying with his dad.
