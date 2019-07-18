LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's newest concert venue is still under construction, but it's already attracting big names.
Old Forester's Paristown Hall is the newest Kentucky Center venue, but it's much different than the theater on Main Street.
The 28,000-square-foot building, a standing room only venue that can hold up to 2,000 people, will accommodate concerts or other community and private events.
The hall was built in partnership between The Kentucky Center and Old Forester, a vision that's been in the works for years as part of a $33 million project to create a new arts and culture district in Louisville and to help revive the Paristown Point neighborhood.
"We saw a gap in the market and an opportunity to provide a venue of this size ... and again be able to attract bands that otherwise would not be coming into this community," Heather Weston Bell, with The Kentucky Center, said during a media tour Thursday.
Wu-Tang Clan, Sleater-Kinney, Judah & the Lion, Interpol, Gavin DeGraw and the Drive-By Truckers are all scheduled to perform at the hall in the next few months. Officials expect an estimated 60% of concert attendees will come from outside the Louisville area.
Old Forester's Paristown Hall officially opens with concerts and a ribbon-cutting July 23.
Tickets for upcoming performances are available for purchase online at the Kentucky Center's website or in person at the box office.
Related Stories:
- Big names set to perform at new concert venue in Paristown Pointe
- Old Forester’s Paristown Hall to open this summer as part of neighborhood revival
- Kentucky Center opening venue named after Old Forester in Paristown Point
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.