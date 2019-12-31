IMAGES | Buddhist monks complete sand mandala for peaceful new year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tibetan Buddhist Monks from a monastery in India have completed their gift to the city of Louisville.
The symbolic sand mandala, which is being housed at the Drepung Gomang Center for Engaging Compassion, is a symbol for compassion. The intricate design is made from thousands of grains of sand and took five days to complete.
The mandala is created one grain of sand at a time on a 5-foot, square piece of wood.
Usually, there is a dissolution ceremony, but this year the monks decided to keep the mandala in the shrine room.
They hope the mandala will radiate prayers to prepare the city for a positive start to the new year.
The monks are also selling unique crafts, all of the proceeds will help to feed, house and provide healthcare for the 2,000 monks in India.
