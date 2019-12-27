LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tibetan Buddhist Monks from a monastery in India are offering peace and compassion for 2020 during a visit to Louisville.
The monks started creating a sand mandala Friday afternoon at the Drepung Gomang Center for Engaging Compassion.
The mandala is like a painting made with thousands of grains of sand. One grain of sand is placed at a time on a 5-foot, square piece of wood.
The mandala, a symbol of growing compassion, should be finished Tuesday. It is being offered to Louisville to prepare for a positive beginning to the New Year.
"It's an offering out to the community and to the world," said Anne Walter, director of the Drepung Gomang Center For Engaging Compassion. "And the whole effort — the whole process, — is just an offering of compassion and world peace with the idea that each of us can make a difference."
The monks are also selling unique crafts, and all of the proceeds will help to feed, house and provide health care for 2,000 monks in India.
