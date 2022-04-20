LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hero's welcome for veterans returning from their Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
The group of 78 veterans left Louisville's airport early Wednesday morning to tour the war memorials in the nation's capitol.
Honor Flight Bluegrass takes World War II, Korean and Vietnam era veterans on the trip for free. Many go to pay their respects to fallen comrades and remember their service.
The group landed at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, where they were greeted by dozens of people, including family members, holding signs to welcome them home.
Organizers with Honor Flight Bluegrass sent WDRB News video of Brantley at the Vietnam memorial on Wednesday.
Brantley's wife Catherine was at the airport Wednesday to welcome him home, something she didn't get to do when he returned to Louisville's airport after the war in Vietnam.
"When he came home he had malaria, so his parents picked him up here at this airport and went right home, where he surprised me, or they surprised me, since I wasn't able to come up in the middle of the night to get him," Catherine Brantley said.
When asked how she thought her husband would react to her and the crowd welcoming him home, she said "I think he's gonna be overwhelmed."
1 of 14
Honor Flight Returns_frame_218471.jpeg
Families welcome veterans home from the Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (WDRB photo)
IMAGES: Local veterans return from Honor Flight in Washington D.C.
1 of 14
Honor Flight Returns_frame_218471.jpeg
Families welcome veterans home from the Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Perry and Catherine Brantley 2.jpeg
Perry and Catherine Brantley embrace at Louisville's airport upon Perry's return from an Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Perry and Catherine Brantley 3.PNG
Perry and Catherine Brantley.jpeg
Perry and Catherine Brantley embrace at Louisville's airport upon Perry's return from an Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Perry and Catherine Brantley 4.jpg
Perry and Catherine Brantley embrace at Louisville's airport upon Perry's return from an Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Honor Flight Returns_frame_181912.jpeg
Families welcome veterans home from the Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Perry Brantley in Washington DC.jpeg
Perry Brantley at the Vietnam war memorial in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Honor Flight Returns_frame_174514.jpeg
Families welcome veterans home from the Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Honor Flight Returns_frame_162655.jpeg
Veterans returned to Louisville after an Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Honor Flight Returns_frame_160769.jpeg
Veterans returned to Louisville after an Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Honor Flight Returns_frame_160080.jpeg
Veterans returned to Louisville after an Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Honor Flight Returns_frame_157686.jpeg
Veterans returned to Louisville after an Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Honor Flight Returns_frame_30842.jpeg
Veterans returned to Louisville after an Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Honor Flight Returns_frame_19566.jpeg
Families welcome veterans home from the Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (WDRB photo)
"This is something that's gonna help give him closure for his time in Vietnam and what he experienced there," she said. "He had a little sign that said 'home' and he colored in each day, 365 little divisions within that sign, and he always left that, he never colored in the No. 1 for the day that he came home, because he didn't feel like he came home. And he told me last night he said 'I want us to get our children together and I'm gonna color in that last one after this.'"
Brantley said the homecoming was overwhelming for her, too. She and Perry were engaged while he was in Vietnam. A student at the University of Kentucky, she saw the burning down of the armory and protests surrounding the war.
"It didn't change the fact that the soldiers went and did their duty when they were called, so they deserve the welcome home like this and I think the way the Vietnam veterans were treated resulted in this type of thing. Our country saw that that was a big mistake and we needed to make it right, according to the Afghan veterans and the Iraq veterans, all of them."
Perry Brantley was all smiles when he returned, saying "hallelujah" when he saw the WDRB News crew at the airport. He shared a hug with his wife, Catherine, and said the trip provided the closure he needed.
"We're gonna have a special night where we're gonna fill out the one left all together, so it'll be the end of my military career," he said. "This has been, the closure that's been happening for 50 years and I needed this so much."