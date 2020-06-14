LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Under a warm sun and vibrant blue sky, protesters gathered Sunday afternoon in Jefferson Square Park — as they have for weeks. Many carried homemade signs. Others sipped from water bottles while speakers passed around a microphone. Soon, the protesters embarked on yet another march through downtown Louisville. Just like the previous days of protest, demonstrators demanded justice and equality.
Something was different about Sunday's protests, however. The crowd was full of children — black and white.
Keshawn Johnson, 12, energetically skipped down 7th Street as he shouted chants into a megaphone.
"We’ve got to have our voice heard, and, if we’re the future, we’ve got to do something now," Johnson said. "I’m trying to tell the youth how we’ve got to be out here every day. It’s a reason to fight."
Once the marchers returned to Jefferson Square Park, Johnson and protest organizer Jasmine Welch, 29, encouraged the young demonstrators to use their voices.
Children deserve a chance to express themselves, Welch said, because many already face systemic inequality and structural racism.
"I think there is a hope in the future that we don’t have to teach our black kids to be so cautious in the world," Welch added.
Rhoda Overstreet, who applauded the young speakers under the shade of her red umbrella, said society isn’t there yet, however.
"My grandson — I’m in fear for him, because he’s going to be a young man one day," Overstreet said. "I don’t want to see him choked to death on the street."
That's why Overstreet, who quickly pointed out that she's known as "Mimi" to her grandchildren, encouraged 10-year-old grandson Chance Michael to speak up.
"They brought me out here today so we can get justice for all black people," Michael told the supportive crowd.
Amanda Lewis, a white woman, thought it was important to bring her 8-year-old daughter, Victorya, to Sunday's demonstration.
"Listening to these kids speak today, I’ve definitely been in tears," Lewis said.
Victorya eagerly grabbed the open microphone and told the crowd that people of color deserve better.
"White people are important, but black people, right now, need more attention than we do," Victorya added.
There are plenty of age-appropriate books out there, Welch said, that can help parents talk about the heavy subjects of race and equality with their children.
